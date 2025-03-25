



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been invited to visit Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia as part of India's efforts to strengthen cyber ties with these Baltic nations.





This initiative comes in response to the increasing need for robust cybersecurity measures, particularly given the aggressive cyber threats posed by neighbouring countries, including China. The discussions include the formation of an Indo-Lithuanian working group aimed at enhancing cooperation in this critical area.





Lithuania has already initiated collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch nano-satellites, as stated by Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa, the political director of Lithuania's foreign ministry. This partnership is part of a broader strategy that includes various high-technology projects.





Among these initiatives is a focus on advanced biometric systems, such as Aadhar2, which aims to eliminate duplicate identities through artificial intelligence, thereby reducing unnecessary government expenditures associated with subsidies linked to the Aadhar card.





Additionally, discussions are underway between Lithuanian firms and Indian companies regarding solar technology and infrastructure projects.





Notably, a Lithuanian company is negotiating with Adani Group on solar cells that promise higher efficiency even under cloudy conditions. Other potential collaborations include implementing access control systems at the Tirumala temple and smart water meters in Ayodhya, which could significantly benefit local communities.





This growing partnership reflects a mutual interest in leveraging each other's technological capabilities, particularly in sectors like cybersecurity and space technology, as both India and the Baltic states seek to enhance their strategic cooperation in an increasingly digital world.





