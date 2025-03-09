



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated that space has emerged as a major domain in warfare, and India is maintaining its pace in this rapidly evolving field. During his visit to the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bangalore, Singh highlighted India's advancements in anti-satellite technology and its growing role in the global aerospace sector.





He noted that many private space agencies worldwide are exploring space, presenting both opportunities and challenges, particularly in aerospace medicine. This field is crucial for addressing the physical and mental changes faced by astronauts in space.





Singh also underscored the importance of aerospace medicine in supporting India's ambitions in space, including satellite launches, inter-planetary missions, and commercial space services. He commended IAM's contributions to the design and development of various aircraft, such as the Advanced Light Helicopter and the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, and its role in advising on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The Defence Minister expressed confidence in India's aviation sector, which is the fastest-growing globally, and noted that the country is now the third-largest domestic aviation market.





In line with India's broader defence strategy, Singh emphasized the need for continuous innovation and adaptation in response to emerging threats, including cyber warfare and space-based challenges.





The Defence Ministry has set ambitious targets for defence reforms in 2025, focusing on cyber and space domains, as well as emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.





This push aims to transform India's armed forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of multi-domain operations.





ANI







