



Early on Sunday, a man was shot by the US Secret Service near the White House in Washington, D.C. following an "armed confrontation" with law enforcement. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, about a block from the White House, while President Donald Trump was in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago residence.





The Secret Service had been alerted by local police about a potentially suicidal individual traveling from Indiana to Washington, D.C. Upon locating the man's vehicle near 17th and F Streets, agents spotted an individual matching the description nearby.





As officers approached, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation during which shots were fired by Secret Service personnel.





The man was taken to a local hospital, and his condition remains unknown. No injuries were reported among Secret Service personnel. The Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident, as it involves law enforcement officers.





The shooting highlights the vigilance and response of the Secret Service in handling potential threats near the White House, especially when sensitive information about a potentially suicidal individual is involved.





The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in managing mental health crises and potential threats to public safety, particularly in sensitive areas like the White House.





The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected as the situation develops.





Reuters Report







