



In the high-stakes competition for India's next-generation fighter jet, Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter is gaining attention as a viable option, potentially outpacing the U.S. offer of the F-35 Lightning II. Despite the F-35 being considered one of the most advanced jets available, its high cost and the stringent conditions often associated with U.S. defence deals may deter India.





The F-35, classified as a fifth-generation multi-role fighter, boasts sophisticated sensors and stealth capabilities but comes with a hefty price tag of $80 million per unit.





Russia, on the other hand, is offering the Su-57 with the promise of full technology transfer and local production in India, aligning with the country's "Make in India" initiative. This proposal could be more appealing to India, given its historical reliance on Russian military equipment and the potential for cost savings through local manufacturing.





The Russian edge, analysts argue, stems from a pragmatic pitch that includes technology transfer and co-production, dovetailing neatly with India’s drive for industrial self-sufficiency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative.





AMCA Project





At Aero India 2025, India unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), drawing significant attention for its sleek, stealthy design and ambitious specifications. The AMCA is designed to rival the radar cross-section of the F-35, with a top speed exceeding Mach-2 and a range of approximately 1,700 miles (2,735 Km). This indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter is a crucial part of India's defence modernisation efforts, aiming to place the country among the select few nations capable of producing such advanced aircraft.





The AMCA program is initially budgeted at $1.2 billion and plans to produce five prototypes by 2028. Serial production is targeted for 2035, with the project being developed under a public-private partnership involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and another Indian firm yet to be selected. The aircraft is designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and incorporates advanced stealth features, including radar-absorbent materials and internal weapon bays, to minimize its radar signature. Additionally, the AMCA will feature cutting-edge AI technologies, such as an AI-powered electronic pilot and net-centric warfare systems, enhancing its operational capabilities and situational awareness.





The AMCA's development is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology. The project reflects India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as emphasized by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Aero India 2025. Despite the presence of other fifth-generation fighters like the Su-57 and F-35 at the event, India remains focused on developing its own indigenous stealth fighter, positioning the AMCA as a key component of its future air power strategy.





AMCA, which is still in development and not expected to enter service until 2036. This domestic project underscores India's desire for self-sufficiency in defence technology, but the immediate need for advanced fighters to bolster its air force capabilities means that acquiring foreign jets remains a priority.





India's defence strategy emphasises indigenous development to reduce dependence on foreign systems and enhance its position as a global arms exporter. The AMCA, expected to enter service by 2035, is central to this strategy. While acquiring an interim stealth fighter like the Su-57 or F-35 might address immediate needs, it is considered a short-term solution. The focus remains on prioritizing the AMCA to ensure India achieves technological independence and a customised fighter that meets its specific requirements.





The Power Competition









While the U.S. offer of the F-35 represents a significant technological leap, Russia's Su-57, with its local production and technology transfer offer, might be more aligned with India's strategic interests and economic considerations. The decision will be influenced by factors such as cost, technology transfer, and diplomatic relations with both the U.S. and Russia.





The assertion that the Su-57 and F-35 cannot match the promise of India's AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) "dream jet" highlights the strategic importance of indigenous defence projects for India. The AMCA is envisioned as a fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to provide India with technological self-sufficiency and a custom-made aircraft tailored to its specific operational needs. In contrast, both the Su-57 and F-35, while offering cutting-edge capabilities, are foreign systems that may not align with India's long-term defence vision.





The Su-57, developed by Russia, is noted for its super-manoeuvrability and potential for technology transfer, which could benefit India's AMCA program. However, it has limitations in stealth capabilities compared to the F-35. The F-35, produced by the U.S., excels in stealth and network-centric warfare but comes with a higher price tag and integration challenges for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Despite these advantages, investing in either the Su-57 or F-35 could divert resources away from the AMCA, which is seen as crucial for India's strategic independence and technological advancement.





The Pakistani-Chinese Angle





The ongoing competition between superpowers is set against a backdrop of increasing pressure on India's military posture, particularly in air power, as its regional rivals, Pakistan and China, continue to advance their capabilities.





Over the past decade, Pakistan has strengthened its defence ties with China, notably through the acquisition of J-10C fighter jets. Pakistan began receiving these multi-role fighters in 2022, with an initial batch of six aircraft inducted into service. Reports suggest that Islamabad has ordered at least 25 units, with deliveries completed ahead of schedule.





The J-10C is a significant addition to Pakistan's air force, offering advanced capabilities such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and the ability to carry beyond-visual-range missiles like the PL-15.





Pakistan is now exploring further advancements by negotiating for the J-35, a stealth-capable derivative of China's J-20 stealth fighter. Initial units of the J-35 could potentially arrive by 2027, marking a significant leap in Pakistan's air power capabilities.





Meanwhile, China has been rapidly expanding its own air power, deploying an estimated 240 J-20 stealth fighters by early 2025, according to the Pentagon's annual China Military Power Report. This build-up underscores China's growing military presence and technological advancements, posing a substantial challenge to India's strategic posture in the region.





Conclusion





India faces a complex security environment, with both Pakistan and China posing significant conventional military threats under the umbrella of their nuclear arsenals. India's military modernization efforts, including the acquisition of Rafale fighters and the S-400 missile defence system, aim to counter these threats. However, India's military remains resource-constrained and vulnerable to a two-front war scenario.



