



ISRO has announced that the fourth edition of the PSLV Orbital platform Experiment Module (POEM-4) has successfully completed 1,000 orbits on March 4, 2025. POEM-4 is a repurposed spent upper stage of the PSLV vehicle, utilised in the space docking experiment mission as part of the PSLV-C60 Mission, which was launched on December 30, 2024. Following the successful injection of the SPADEX spacecraft, POEM-4 began its operations.





POEM-4 was configured as a three-axis stabilised platform, hosting 24 payloads, including 10 from Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) and 14 from ISRO.





All payloads completed their intended experiments in orbit, covering a range of scientific areas such as space robotics, germination of seeds and growth of bacteria in microgravity, green propulsion, laser ignition of pyro thrusters, amateur radio transmission, and advanced sensors. Additionally, a space start-up tested the uplinking and execution of an AI model as part of an AI lab in space.





The POEM-4 avionics system validated a Mission Management Computer based on a 'Made-in-India' 32-bit processor, Vikram3201, along with the use of a Nano star sensor for navigation.





The platform employed a reaction wheel-based stabilization system and cold gas thrusters, extending its orbital life by at least 45 days compared to previous POEM missions. POEM-4 carried the highest number of payloads among all POEM missions, highlighting its versatility as a cost-effective experimental platform for diverse payloads.





