



The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has highlighted a very favourable deal for the Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet, which he claims is the best combat aircraft currently flying. This offer includes not only the sale of the aircraft but also the possibility of joint production in India.





Russia is willing to share technology and assist in setting up necessary industrial facilities for the production of the Su-57E. Additionally, they are open to configuration changes to meet India's specific needs, making it a lucrative deal for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The Su-57E was showcased at Aero India 2025, where it demonstrated its capabilities, including advanced stealth technology and super-cruise capabilities. Russia's state arms exporter, ROSOBORONEXPORT, has stated that if India decides to proceed with the deal, production could begin quickly using the existing infrastructure for the Su-30MKI fighter jets. This would allow India to transition to producing fifth-generation fighters efficiently.





India is currently developing its own fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), after withdrawing from a joint project with Russia in 2018. Despite the Russian offer, there has been no official response from the Indian government or the IAF regarding the acquisition of the Su-57E. The offer comes as India is also considering other options, including the U.S. F-35 Lightning-II, which was also showcased at Aero India 2025.





Comparison of Stealth Tech





The Sukhoi Su-57E employs advanced stealth technology to reduce its radar cross-section (RCS), making it less detectable by enemy radar systems. However, its stealth capabilities are generally considered less effective than those of the Lockheed Martin F-35 and F-22.





The Su-57E uses radar-absorbent materials (RAM) and carefully angled surfaces to reduce radar reflections. It also features internal weapons bays to minimize drag and maintain stealth. However, the aft fuselage is less optimised for stealth compared to American designs like the F-35 and F-22.





The Su-57E aims to reduce its RCS significantly compared to older Russian fighters, with estimates suggesting a reduction to about 0.1 to 1 square meters. In contrast, the F-35 is designed to have an even lower RCS, making it more difficult to detect.





The Su-57E's stealth is most effective against high-frequency radars typically used on fighter aircraft. However, it may be more detectable by low-frequency radars used in early warning systems. The F-35, with its more comprehensive stealth design, offers better protection across a broader range of radar frequencies.





Russia's doctrine often involves operating the Su-57E within the protection of friendly air defense systems, which can mitigate some of the limitations in its stealth capabilities. In contrast, the F-35 is designed to operate independently in contested airspace, relying on its superior stealth for survivability.





What Specific Advantages Does The Su-57E Offer Over The F-35





The Sukhoi Su-57E offers several specific advantages over the Lockheed Martin F-35-II, particularly in the context of India's requirements:





The Su-57E can reach a top speed of Mach 2 (approximately 2,450 km/h), significantly faster than the F-35's Mach 1.6 (approximately 1,931 km/h). Additionally, the Su-57E features 3D thrust vectoring, providing superior manoeuvrability and dogfighting capabilities.





The Su-57E has a longer combat range of about 3,107 miles compared to the F-35's 1,379 miles, making it more suitable for long-range missions.





Russia is offering technology sharing and the possibility of joint production in India, which could enhance India's indigenous capabilities and reduce long-term operational costs. This is a significant advantage over the F-35, as the U.S. is generally more restrictive with technology transfer.





The Su-57E is estimated to be significantly cheaper than the F-35, with a unit cost of $35 million to $40 million compared to the F-35's higher cost.





India already operates Russian-made aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which simplifies logistics and support for the Su-57E.





However, the Su-57E has some drawbacks, such as less advanced stealth capabilities compared to the F-35. However, its other capabilities, such as super-manoeuvrability and advanced sensors, make it a formidable fighter in its own right.





ET News







