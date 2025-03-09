



The Indian Army has once again turned to emergency procurement (EP) to acquire critical Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems, following repeated failures in securing these systems through regular procurement channels. Since 2020, the Army has attempted to close three deals for two different missile systems, involving 88 launchers, 372 missiles, and associated equipment, but these efforts have been unsuccessful.





VSHORAD systems are crucial as they serve as the soldier's last line of defence against enemy aircraft and helicopters in a multilayered air defence network. Their importance has been highlighted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Under emergency procurement provisions, the armed services can acquire systems worth up to ₹300 crore without additional clearances, with deliveries expected to begin within six months and conclude within a year of the contract date. This route has been used previously four times since 2016, with the fifth round currently underway.





The emergency procurement route was first sanctioned by the Defence Ministry after the 2016 Uri terror attack. Since then, there have been four rounds of such procurements: EP-1 in 2016, EP-2 following the 2019 Balakot air strike, EP-3 in 2020 during the stand-off with China, and EP-4 in 2022 to address critical capability gaps. EP-5 was recently approved, focusing on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism equipment.





In December 2020, during the stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh, the Army contracted for 24 Igla-S VSHORAD launchers, 216 missiles, and testing equipment from Russia's ROSOBORONEXPORT, with deliveries completed by December 2021. Under EP-4, an order worth ₹260 crore was placed for more Igla-S systems, including 48 launchers, 100 missiles, 48 night sights, and one missile testing station, with deliveries scheduled to begin by May 2024. This order was assembled in India by Adani Defence Systems And Technologies Limited (ADSTL) under a technology transfer initiative.





Additionally, a deal for laser beam riding man-portable VSHORADs was announced at Aero India 2025 by Thales UK and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), involving the initial supply of StarStreak high velocity missiles and launchers to be delivered this year. This deal, also under EP-4, includes 16 launchers, 56 missiles, and one simulator, valued at just under ₹300 crore. However, the overall order has faced delays.





The Indian Army is also developing its own indigenous VSHORAD system through the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has completed development trials and is expected to commence user trials in 2025. The Army plans to procure nearly 3,000 units of this system to enhance its air defence capabilities, particularly along sensitive borders. This indigenous system offers advanced guidance, enhanced target acquisition, and superior tracking capabilities, making it vital for countering emerging aerial threats, including drones and low-flying aircraft.





DRDO Version





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been actively developing the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD), a critical asset for bolstering India's immediate air defence capabilities. Recently, DRDO successfully conducted three consecutive flight trials of the VSHORAD system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, demonstrating its effectiveness against high-speed, low-altitude targets mimicking drones with reduced thermal signatures.





The system is designed to engage targets at ranges of 250 meters to 6,000 meters and altitudes up to 12,000 feet.





The Indian Army plans to procure 500 launchers and 3,000 missiles for the VSHORAD system, while the Air Force and Navy are expected to acquire 300 launchers and 1,800 missiles.





The development trials of the VSHORAD have been completed, and user trials are anticipated to commence in 2025. The system incorporates advanced technologies such as a dual-thrust rocket motor and an uncooled infrared imaging seeker, enhancing its manoeuvrability and target acquisition capabilities.





Meanwhile, a long-standing deal for over 5,000 VSHORAD missiles and associated launchers has been stalled since 2010. The Indian government has now shifted focus towards indigenous production, with plans to issue a fresh tender to Indian industry soon. This move aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reiterating self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





In contrast, China and Pakistan have been augmenting their air defence capabilities. China has significantly enhanced its firepower and air defences along the Line of Actual Control since 2020, while Pakistan has procured FN-16 MANPADS from China, with nearly 500 missiles delivered so far. These developments underscore the evolving air defence landscape in the region, with a growing emphasis on countering unmanned aerial systems and other low-altitude threats.





