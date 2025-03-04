



The TEJAS MK-2 is poised to join the private production race in India's defence aviation sector, following in the footsteps of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the TEJAS MK-1.





This strategic shift towards private sector involvement aims to accelerate production and enhance operational readiness for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The TEJAS MK-2, designed to replace ageing fighters like the Mirage-2000 and MiG-29, boasts superior endurance and advanced combat capabilities, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in defence.





The Indian government is considering a private sector-led production line for the TEJAS MK-2, which could lead to an upfront order of an additional 180 jets, potentially bringing the total fleet to 300 aircraft. Key defence firms such as TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Reliance Defence have been identified as potential partners.





These companies offer advanced manufacturing capabilities and financial investment potential, complementing Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) expertise to facilitate large-scale production.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has received enthusiastic responses from over a dozen private sector companies interested in manufacturing aircraft structural assemblies for the TEJAS MK-2 and other programs.





This initiative is part of ADA's strategy to enhance private sector involvement in defence manufacturing, aiming to bolster indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to feature more advanced capabilities, including the use of GE-F414 engines, which will significantly improve its combat range and weapon-carrying capacity compared to the current TEJAS MK-1.





The first prototype of the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2025, with its first flight planned for the first quarter of 2026. The project has faced delays due to funding issues, but progress is underway with the integration and testing of the propulsion system. The aircraft will be configured with indigenous weapons and have 11 weapon stations, further emphasising India's push towards self-reliance in defence production.





JLM Report







