



Solar Industries India Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, has secured a significant contract worth ₹239 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.





This contract involves the supply of multi-mode hand grenades, which are to be delivered over a period of one year. The deal reinforces Solar Industries' strong position in the defence manufacturing sector, contributing to India's self-reliance in defence production and enhancing national security capabilities.





Key Points





Contract Value: ₹239 crore

Product: Multi-Mode Hand Grenades

Delivery Period: One Year

Entity Awarding the Contract: Ministry of Defence, Government of India

Executing Company: Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited





This order highlights Solar Defence capabilities in delivering high-quality defence products and strengthens its partnership with the Ministry of Defence. The company's role in India's defence sector is further solidified by this contract, which is part of its broader strategy to support domestic defence manufacturing.





