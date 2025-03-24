



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is prioritising significant upgrades to its fleet of Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, which form the backbone of India’s air defence capabilities.





As part of the ambitious ‘Super Sukhoi’ program, the IAF plans to enhance these aircraft with advanced avionics, radar systems, and weaponry, making them more suitable for modern warfare.





The upgrades aim to increase the indigenous content in these fighters to over 78%, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These enhancements are expected to extend the operational life of the Su-30s beyond 2055.





In addition to upgrading its existing fleet, the IAF is also planning several new acquisitions to strengthen its capabilities. This includes procuring Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), and multi-role helicopters. The force is also exploring the leasing of mid-air refueler aircraft to extend the operational range of its fighter jets.





Furthermore, the IAF is set to acquire advanced surveillance and electronic warfare systems, such as Signal Intelligence and Communication Jamming aircraft, as well as Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. These additions will enhance its ability to maintain an edge in modern air combat scenarios.





The IAF’s modernisation efforts are part of a broader push for self-reliance in defence production. Over the past five years, India has invested ₹1,39,596.60 crore in indigenous defence projects, including advancements in missile systems, radars, simulators, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





By focusing on locally built fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, and weapons systems, the IAF aims to bolster its operational readiness while supporting India’s domestic defence industry. These initiatives collectively position the Indian Air Force for greater strength and capability in the years ahead.





The 'Super Sukhoi' program is a comprehensive upgrade initiative for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, aimed at significantly enhancing their operational capabilities. Here are the key features of the program:





Phased Upgrade Approach





The program is structured in two main phases. The initial phase focuses on integrating advanced avionics and weapon systems, while the second phase will introduce further enhancements, including next-generation technologies derived from India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.





Advanced Avionics And Radar Systems





A major component of the upgrade includes the installation of an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which will improve tracking, detection, and targeting capabilities significantly—reportedly offering a detection range 1.5 to 1.7 times greater than existing systems.





The integration of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, specifically the indigenous Virupaksha radar, will improve detection and tracking capabilities. This upgrade is expected to increase the detection range for enemy platforms by 1.5 to 1.7 times compared to the current Russian radar systems, allowing for better situational awareness and engagement of threats from greater distances.

The introduction of next-generation avionics will modernize cockpit displays and mission computers, improving pilot interface and operational effectiveness. These upgrades will also reduce maintenance costs and downtime, which is crucial for a fleet that undertakes extensive flight operations.





Enhanced Weaponry





The Super Sukhoi will be equipped to carry longer-range weapons, such as the Astra-3 air-to-air missile, enabling beyond visual range engagements. It will also support advanced air-to-ground precision-guided munitions and potentially hypersonic missiles, enhancing its versatility across various mission profiles.





The Super Sukhoi will be equipped to carry advanced weaponry, including the Astra-3 air-to-air missile with a range of up to 350 kilometres and precision-guided munitions like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This capability allows the aircraft to engage targets at stand-off distances, enhancing its lethality in combat scenarios.





Electronic Warfare Capabilities





Upgraded electronic warfare (EW) systems will be integrated to enhance survivability in contested environments, providing improved capabilities against modern air defence systems.





Upgrades will include advanced electronic warfare (EW) systems, such as indigenous radar warning receivers and jamming systems. These enhancements will enable the Su-30 MKI to counter sophisticated enemy air defences effectively, improving its survivability in contested environments.





Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)





The program aims to incorporate MUM-T capabilities, allowing the Su-30MKI to operate in conjunction with autonomous drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). This integration is expected to boost mission effectiveness and operational flexibility.





The upgrades will facilitate operations alongside unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced operational flexibility and effectiveness in combat missions.





Network-Centric Warfare Integration





The upgrades will facilitate network-centric operations, enabling real-time data sharing among aircraft, ground stations, and naval assets, thereby enhancing situational awareness and responsiveness during missions.





Multi-sensor fusion allows for the simultaneous processing of data from various sensors, such as radar, infrared, and electro-optical systems. This integration provides pilots with a comprehensive and real-time picture of the battlefield, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making during combat operations.

By combining data from multiple sources, the aircraft can achieve a higher probability of target detection and reduce ambiguity in identifying threats. This capability is crucial for distinguishing between friend and foe, thereby minimizing the risk of friendly fire.





Indigenous Development Focus





The program emphasises increasing indigenous content to over 78%, with significant contributions from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and private sector companies. This aligns with India's broader goal of self-reliance in defence production.





Longevity And Operational Readiness





The upgraded aircraft are expected to remain in service until at least 2055, thus extending the operational life of the IAF's Su-30 fleet while addressing current challenges in air combat readiness.





The Super Sukhoi program represents a strategic enhancement of India's aerial combat capabilities, positioning the IAF to effectively address contemporary and future threats.





IDN







