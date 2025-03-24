



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant proposal to acquire 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army at a cost of ₹7,000 crore. This marks a major milestone in India's efforts toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing and modernization of its artillery capabilities.





Designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private sector partners such as Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, the ATAGS is set to replace outdated 105mm and 130mm guns, significantly enhancing the Army's firepower.





The ATAGS features a state-of-the-art 155mm/52-calibre barrel with an extended firing range of up to 48 km, making it one of the most advanced artillery systems globally.





Its larger calibre ensures higher lethality with increased explosive payloads, while its advanced automation reduces crew fatigue and improves operational efficiency. The system has undergone rigorous trials across diverse terrains, including deserts and high-altitude regions, proving its reliability and effectiveness.





A testament to the "Make in India" initiative, over 65% of the ATAGS' components are sourced domestically, including critical subsystems like the barrel, muzzle brake, breech mechanism, firing system, and ammunition handling mechanism.





This not only strengthens India's defence industrial base but also reduces dependency on foreign imports. The contract allocates 60% of production to Bharat Forge and 40% to Tata Advanced Systems.





The deployment of ATAGS along India's western and northern borders is expected to provide a strategic edge against adversaries like Pakistan and China.





The acquisition aligns with the broader Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan, which aims to standardize and modernize India's artillery inventory. Furthermore, the Army is exploring lighter mounted gun systems based on this technology for enhanced mobility.





This development underscores India's growing technological capabilities in defence manufacturing while boosting operational readiness and firepower for the armed forces.





The ATAGS is poised to be a game-changer for the Indian Army as it transitions to modernized artillery systems capable of meeting contemporary battlefield challenges.





