A special train, organised by the army for the wounded and survivors rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents, arrives at a railway station in Balochistan





The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a prominent separatist militant organisation operating primarily in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. The group has been at the forefront of a decades-long insurgency, seeking independence for Balochistan from Pakistan. Here's an overview of the BLA and its activities:





The BLA's ideology is rooted in Baloch nationalism, which emerged in the 1940s following Balochistan's accession to Pakistan in 1948. The movement seeks greater autonomy or independence for the Baloch people, who claim they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.





The BLA aims to establish an independent Baloch state encompassing regions in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan where the Baloch ethnic community resides. They argue that Balochistan's natural resources, such as gas, oil, and minerals, are exploited by Islamabad without benefiting the local population.





The BLA is known for conducting attacks against Pakistani security forces, civilians, and foreign nationals, particularly Chinese workers involved in projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Recent months have seen a significant escalation in BLA operations, including high-profile attacks like the hijacking of a passenger train in Balochistan, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers and civilians.





The BLA operates in a cell-based system with various commanders overseeing operations across Balochistan. The group has splintered into factions like the United Baloch Army (UBA) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), but they often coordinate under broader coalitions.





The BLA is designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan, China, Iran, the UK, the US, and the EU.





Pakistan alleges that the BLA receives support from India, although India denies these claims. There are also suggestions of collaboration with the Pakistani Taliban.





The BLA's activities have contributed to rising violence in Balochistan, challenging the Pakistani state's ability to maintain stability in the region.





The BLA's central demand remains the independence of Balochistan, with no compromise on this goal, setting it apart from more moderate nationalist groups seeking autonomy within Pakistan.





Agencies







