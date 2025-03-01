



On March 1, 2025, a grenade attack occurred at Karachi's Preedy police station, injuring three police officers. The officers, identified as Arshad, Amir, and Riaz, sustained pellet injuries during the incident.





The attack was reportedly carried out by unidentified assailants who hurled a grenade, described as a US-made RGD-5 grenade, into the police station. The explosion also damaged a vehicle belonging to the crime scene unit, causing a broken window.





Following the attack, the police cordoned off the area and transferred the injured officers to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition]. The bomb disposal unit was summoned to assess the situation, and investigators obtained CCTV footage to identify the attackers and determine their escape route.





A case has been registered in connection with the attack, and further investigations are ongoing to clarify the nature of the device used and to apprehend those responsible.





Agencies







