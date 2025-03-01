

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has initiated the design phase for its next-generation launch vehicle, named 'Soorya', marking a significant step fo rward in India's space exploration ambitions. This ambitious project aims to support future missions, including human landings and lunar exploration.





Padmakumar E S, Director of ISRO's Inertial Systems Unit, announced this development during the National Science Day celebrations. He highlighted that the project has received sanctioned funds and a dedicated team has been established to oversee its progress. The Soorya launch vehicle is expected to take about seven years to complete, with three planned tests.





Soorya will come in two versions, one for low Earth orbit (LEO) and another for geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). The vehicle will feature a three-stage design, with the first stage powered by a cluster of nine engines and the second stage by two engines. Notably, the first stage will be recoverable, contributing to cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The expendable payload capacity for LEO is set at 23.4 tons, while for GTO it will be 9.6 tons. In recoverable mode, the payload capacity will be 14.8 tons for LEO and 5.5 tons for GTO.





This ambitious project aligns with India's broader space goals, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and a crewed lunar mission by 2040. The development of Soorya is part of a larger initiative that involves significant industry participation, aiming to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and technology. The Union Cabinet has approved a budget of ₹8,240 Crores for the project, which will also involve the construction of a new launch pad at Sriharikota to support these future missions. This includes funding for three developmental flights, facility establishment, and program management.





In September 2024, the union cabinet approved the development of NGLV, which is a significant step towards the vision to establish and operate Bharatiya Antariksh Station and towards developing the capability for a crewed landing on the Moon by 2040.





The development of Soorya is part of ISRO's broader strategy to enhance its launch capabilities, with the vehicle expected to be completed in about seven years, involving three test flights.





Soorya is designed to be partially reusable, incorporating modular green propulsion systems, which aligns with global trends towards sustainable space exploration.





ISRO's vision for Soorya includes supporting the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and achieving a crewed lunar landing by 2040.





The vehicle's payload capacity is three times that of the current LVM3 rocket, with costs increased by only 50%.





The Indian space industry is expected to play a crucial role in the development and manufacturing of Soorya, facilitating a smooth transition to operational status post-development.





This initiative is set to significantly bolster India's space ecosystem, enhancing both capability and capacity for future space missions.





