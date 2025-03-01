



India is actively bolstering its defence manufacturing capabilities, with a significant emphasis on indigenous systems. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is at the forefront of this initiative, prioritizing home-grown defence systems over foreign imports, even if they offer slightly reduced performance. This strategic shift aligns with India's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, known as "Atmanirbharta."





The IAF aims to produce at least 35-40 fighter aircraft annually to replace ageing fleets, with projects like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas playing a crucial role. The government has implemented policies such as the "Make in India" initiative and the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) to streamline procurement processes and promote domestic manufacturing. These efforts have led to significant growth in India's defence production, with domestic output reaching ₹1.27 lakh Crores in FY 2023-24, marking a substantial reduction in reliance on foreign imports.





The Indian defence sector is witnessing a transformation driven by strategic partnerships between public and private entities. Key defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are instrumental in developing advanced defence equipment. Private companies such as Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Forge, and Adani Defence are also contributing significantly to indigenous growth. The government's "Positive Indigenisation Lists" (PILs) further support this effort by mandating the procurement of specific defence equipment from domestic manufacturers.





Despite these advancements, challenges persist, including the need for advanced technologies like AI-driven systems and hypersonic missiles. The IAF is working to integrate indigenous weapons systems into both domestic and imported fighter jets, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign arms over the next 15 to 20 years. This transition involves developing advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as guidance bombs, which are critical for enhancing India's defence capabilities.





Indigenous Systems





Ensuring that indigenous systems meet international standards is crucial for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Here are some strategies the IAF employs to achieve this:





1. Stringent Quality Assurance: The IAF relies on agencies like the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) for rigorous quality control measures. DGAQA ensures that all defence equipment, including indigenous systems, meets stringent airworthiness requirements and international standards during design, development, production, and maintenance.





2. Certification And Airworthiness: The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) is responsible for certifying indigenous military aviation products. This certification process ensures that these systems adhere to high standards of safety and performance, comparable to international benchmarks.





3. Collaboration With Industry Partners: The IAF collaborates with both public and private sector companies to develop advanced technologies. This collaboration helps in leveraging expertise from various stakeholders, ensuring that indigenous systems are designed and manufactured to meet global standards.





4. Adoption of Advanced Technologies: The IAF is investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI and drone systems. By integrating these technologies into indigenous systems, the IAF aims to enhance performance and maintain parity with international standards.





5. Indigenisation Roadmap: The IAF has a well-defined indigenisation roadmap that outlines strategies for upgrading existing systems and developing new ones. This roadmap includes processes for reclamation, refurbishment, and life extension of equipment, ensuring that indigenous systems remain effective and reliable over time.





6. Testing And Validation: The IAF conducts rigorous testing and validation of indigenous systems to ensure they meet operational requirements. This includes user trials and technical evaluations to verify performance under various conditions.





By implementing these strategies, the IAF aims to ensure that its indigenous systems not only meet but exceed international standards, thereby enhancing India's defence capabilities.





Advancing High Technologies





Indigenous fighter jets in India, such as the TEJAS and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), are being integrated with several advanced technologies to enhance their capabilities:





1. Digital Flight Control Systems: The TEJAS has successfully integrated a made-in-India digital fly-by-wire flight control computer (DFCC), which enhances its manoeuvrability and stability. This technology allows for precise control and reduces pilot workload.





2. Advanced Radar Systems: The DRDO is developing the Uttam AESA Radar for the TEJAS, which will significantly improve its detection and tracking capabilities compared to traditional radar systems. The AMCA will also feature advanced radar technologies.





India is also developing the Virupaaksha radar which is an advanced version of the Uttam Mk-II radar. The radar under development will replace the current N011M Bars radar being used onboard the Sukhoi Su-30MKI after the Super Sukhoi upgrade program. Virupaaksha weighs half as much as the N011M Bars.





3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies: The AMCA is being designed with AI-powered systems, including an electronic pilot, net-centric warfare systems, and integrated vehicle health management. These AI technologies will enhance situational awareness, decision-making, and operational efficiency.





4. Composite Materials And Structures: The TEJAS incorporates advanced composite materials for its airframe, which reduces weight and enhances durability Similar advancements are expected in future indigenous aircraft.





5. Integrated Avionics Systems: The TEJAS features advanced glass cockpits with integrated digital avionics, providing pilots with real-time data and enhancing operational capabilities.





6. Swarm Drone Capabilities: The IAF is developing swarming drones as part of the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), which will be integrated with fighter jets to enhance combat effectiveness.





These technologies are crucial for enhancing the performance and capabilities of indigenous fighter jets, aligning them with international standards and bolstering India's defence capabilities.





India's defence manufacturing sector is poised for continued growth, driven by policy reforms, technological innovation, and collaborative efforts between public and private sectors.





