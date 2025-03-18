



Tonbo Imaging's advanced Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) technology exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in situational awareness across diverse operational environments. Their flagship systems, such as Wolfpack IRST and Atlas, provide unparalleled 360° vision through EO/IR sensor fusion, enabling real-time detection, tracking, and classification of threats in complex scenarios.





These systems are tailored for diverse defence applications, offering precision, clarity, and control.





For naval defence, Tonbo’s EO/IR solutions excel in detecting asymmetric threats with long-range precision. Their Naval Optronics systems integrate multi-sensor imaging modules for surveillance, fire control, and air defence on platforms ranging from aircraft carriers to high-speed patrol boats. These systems operate effectively day and night, even in adverse weather conditions, ensuring comprehensive maritime security.





In airborne surveillance, Tonbo’s technology delivers all-weather imaging capabilities crucial for mission success. The integration of advanced EO/IR sensors allows for persistent surveillance and actionable intelligence in real time, enhancing operational effectiveness in aerial reconnaissance missions.





For land operations, Tonbo’s systems provide real-time intelligence in high-risk zones. The Wolfpack system, for instance, offers tank crews a 360° field of vision by integrating thermal imaging and advanced cameras mounted on turrets. This capability allows the identification of armoured vehicles up to 2,000 meters away and individual troops at 500 meters, significantly enhancing battlefield awareness.





Tonbo Imaging’s EO/IR technology is also characterised by its focus on sensor fusion—combining multiple sensor inputs into actionable intelligence. This approach reduces the gap between raw data collection and decision-making, ensuring faster and more accurate responses to evolving threats. With vertically integrated expertise in optics, electronics, and computer vision, Tonbo Imaging delivers lightweight, low-power imaging platforms across visible, mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and long-wave infrared (LWIR) spectrums.





Tonbo Imaging’s EO/IR solutions redefine situational awareness by providing precision imaging and intelligence across naval, airborne, and land-based missions. Their technology underscores the importance of real-time data fusion in modern defence applications, ensuring mission success in the most challenging environments.





