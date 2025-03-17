



In a significant development, the Indian Ministry of Defence successfully negotiated a substantial discount for the procurement of three additional Scorpene-class submarines.





Initially priced at 75,000 crore by France and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the final cost has been reduced to approximately 36,000 crore, resulting in savings of nearly 40,000 crore.





This achievement is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to secure better deals through tough negotiations, a strategy initiated during the tenure of former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. The goal is to allocate more funds to other modernization projects for the armed forces.





The deal for these submarines, which will be constructed with a higher indigenous content compared to previous models, marks a continuation of the robust defence partnership between India and France.





Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the importance of deepening their cooperation in defence technologies. They discussed launching a research and development framework between the French DGA and India's DRDO, as well as ongoing discussions on integrating DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems into future submarines.





The commissioning of the sixth Scorpene-class submarine, INS Vaghsheer, was also welcomed by both leaders, highlighting the progress in their collaborative efforts. Additionally, they noted the potential for further cooperation in areas such as missiles, helicopter engines, and jet engines.





The inclusion of India as an observer in the Eurodrone MALE program further underscores the strengthening of Indo-French defence ties. These developments reflect India's strategic approach to enhancing its naval capabilities while fostering international partnerships to support its defence modernisation goals.





IANS







