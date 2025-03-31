



President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting he might pursue a third term in office, despite the constitutional prohibition established by the 22nd Amendment.





In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump stated, "There are methods which you could do it," emphasizing that he was "not joking" but adding that it was "far too early to think about it." He also claimed public support for such a move, referencing demands from his supporters and describing the 2020 election as "totally rigged".





The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two terms. Legal experts have dismissed the possibility of circumventing this restriction. Jeremy Paul, a constitutional law professor, and Derek Muller, an election law expert, have both stated that there are no credible legal arguments or loopholes to allow a third term.





Muller also noted that the 12th Amendment prevents Trump from running as vice president if he is constitutionally ineligible for the presidency.





Trump's remarks have drawn sharp criticism. Representative Daniel Goldman described them as an escalation of efforts to undermine democracy and urged Congressional Republicans to oppose such ambitions. Constitutional scholars have highlighted the logistical and political impossibility of amending the Constitution to allow a third term within Trump's timeline.





Historically, Franklin D. Roosevelt is the only U.S. president to serve more than two terms, prompting the creation of the 22nd Amendment. While some presidents have jokingly entertained the idea of repealing term limits, Trump's comments appear more serious and unprecedented in modern politics.





Despite these challenges, Trump continues to hint at ways to maintain power, raising concerns about his willingness to challenge democratic norms and constitutional boundaries.





