



NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a ground breaking milestone during its 23rd close flyby of the Sun, solidifying its status as the fastest and closest human-made object in history.





On March 22, 2025, during its perihelion (closest approach), the probe reached an unprecedented record breaking speed of 430,000 miles per hour (692,017 km/h) and came within just 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometres) of the Sun’s surface. This marks the second time it has achieved such extreme conditions.





Following the flyby, the spacecraft successfully communicated with mission control at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, confirming it remains in perfect health and continues to transmit critical data.





Launched in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is designed to study the Sun’s corona (outer atmosphere) to better understand solar wind, magnetic fields, and space weather phenomena.





It is equipped with a specialized heat shield capable of enduring temperatures up to 2,500°F (1,377°C).





The probe is providing unprecedented insights into solar wind and related solar activity, helping scientists address mysteries such as why the Sun’s corona is significantly hotter than its surface. This data is vital for improving predictions of space weather that can affect Earth.





The 23rd solar encounter began on March 18 and will continue until March 27. The mission involves a total of 24 planned close flybys over seven years, with the final approach scheduled for later in 2025.





The Parker Solar Probe’s achievements represent a monumental step forward in solar science, offering invaluable knowledge about our star’s behaviour and its impact on our solar system.





NASA News







