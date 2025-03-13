



The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest minority rights organization in Bangladesh, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence against religious and ethnic minorities, as well as indigenous peoples.





In a press release issued ahead of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Bangladesh, the council highlighted that 92 incidents of violence targeting these groups occurred in the first two months of this year, January and February.





These incidents included 11 murders, three rapes, and 25 attacks on temples, underscoring the persistent threat faced by minority communities in the country.





This recent surge in violence adds to the already alarming trend observed in 2024. Following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Bangladesh witnessed a significant increase in attacks on minority communities, with reports indicating that 23 Hindus were killed and 152 temples were targeted in violent incidents between August and January 2025.





The council previously reported that between August 4 and 20, 2024, there were at least 2,010 incidents of communal unrest, although the government attributed most of these to political rather than communal motivations.





The council's concerns are further exacerbated by the perceived failure of the interim government to protect minority groups effectively. Leaders of the council have accused the government of using state machinery to oppress minority communities, leading to heightened tensions with neighboring India, which has expressed serious concern over these incidents.





The Indian government has emphasized the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh, a message reiterated during diplomatic engagements.





As the situation continues to deteriorate, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council is calling for more robust protections for minority groups, including the establishment of a national minority commission to address these ongoing issues.





The council's report comes at a critical time, as international attention is drawn to Bangladesh ahead of the UN Secretary-General's visit, highlighting the urgent need for action to safeguard the rights and safety of minority communities in the country.





ANI







