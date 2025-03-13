



India and Mauritius have significantly advanced their bilateral ties by elevating their relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership." This development occurred during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Mauritius, where he attended the country's National Day celebrations as the chief guest.





The visit culminated in the signing of eight agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in sectors such as trade, maritime security, and the use of national currencies for cross-border transactions.





Both Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Navinchandra Ramgoolam, emphasized the unique historical, cultural, and kinship ties between the two nations, which have been pivotal in strengthening their partnership over the decades.





India's role as a trusted partner in Mauritius's socio-economic development was highlighted, with a commitment to further enhance this partnership.





During his visit, PM Modi unveiled a new vision for the Global South, named "MAHASAGAR," which aims to promote mutual advancement and security across regions. This initiative is seen as part of India's broader strategy to enhance its influence in the Indian Ocean, particularly in the face of China's growing presence.





PM Modi also announced several development projects in Mauritius, including the modernization of a 100-kilometre water pipeline and the construction of a new Parliament building, which he described as a gift from "the Mother of Democracy".





He extended an invitation to his Mauritian counterpart to visit India, further solidifying the bilateral relationship.





The visit was marked by the conferment of Mauritius's highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, on PM Modi.





