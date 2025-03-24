



Ministry of Defence, Government of India intends to procure rocket ammunition for 122mm Grad BM-21 multi barrel rocket launcher system in service with Indian army.





The Indian Army is planning to procure rocket ammunition for 122mm Grad BM-21 multi barrel rocket launcher system in service with Indian army. With the view to identify probable vendors who can undertake the said project, OEMs/ Authorised Vendors are requested to forward information on the product which they can offer.





Grad rocket regiments are to be equipped with ammunition which can be fired from in service launchers in all terrain configuration including mountains for execution of Artillery tasks.





Operational Requirements And Intended Use of Equipment.





(a) Calibre. 122mm.





(b) To be employed in plains, high altitude, semi desert and desert terrain for execution of Artillery tasks.





(c) Rocket ammunition to have defined maximum and minimum range and can be fired from in service 122 mm GRAD BM-21 Rocket System. Length of single launch tube is approximately 2.8 m.





(d) To be compatible with existing Fire Control System.





(e) To be able to be carried on in service ammunition carrying vehicles without any special arrangements.





(f) Ammunition to have minimum service life of 10 yrs and further extendable based on in house inspection, replacement and repairs of sub components (if required).





(g) To be able to be stored and maintained under field conditions.





(h) All components/ sub-assemblies should confirm to relevant MIL STD.





Indian Army Tenders







