



In a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India's complex relationship with Pakistan, emphasizing India's commitment to peace while accusing Pakistan of engaging in state-sponsored terrorism and proxy wars. Modi highlighted India's historical efforts to foster peaceful coexistence, starting with the partition of India in 1947.





Despite these efforts, he noted that Pakistan has consistently chosen conflict over peace, waging a proxy war against India.





Modi recalled his early attempts at improving relations, including inviting Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 and a surprise visit to Lahore in 2015. However, these gestures were met with hostility and betrayal from Pakistan.





Modi also emphasised that Pakistan's actions have global implications, citing the example of Osama bin Laden, who found refuge in Pakistan.





He urged Pakistan's leadership to abandon terrorism and work towards peace, noting that the people of Pakistan themselves desire peace after suffering from internal unrest and violence.





The podcast, which covered a wide range of topics, marked a significant discussion on international relations and Modi's vision for India's role in global peace efforts.





Lex Fridman described the conversation as one of the most powerful and moving experiences of his life, praising Modi's leadership and global influence. The podcast is available in multiple languages, reflecting its global reach and interest in Modi's perspectives on diplomacy and leadership.





