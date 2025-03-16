



The conflict in Balochistan has been escalating, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other separatist groups intensifying their attacks against the Pakistani military. Bahot Baloch, a journalist from the region, highlighted the BLA's aim to inflict significant damage on Pakistan's military forces.





This surge in violence has been ongoing for about two years, as noted by Fakhar Yusufzai, a Pakistani journalist, said in an interview with India Today news media channel.





The BLA and other Baloch insurgent groups have been targeting not only Pakistani forces but also Chinese investments in the region, viewing them as complicit in the exploitation of Baloch resources.





Regarding support from the Taliban government in Afghanistan, there is an indication that the Taliban might be giving space to the Baloch insurgents, which provides them leverage over Pakistan.





This is partly due to suspicions that Pakistan is collaborating with the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) to undermine the Taliban regime. However, direct support from the Taliban to the BLA is not explicitly confirmed.





Chinese investments in Balochistan, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), are indeed under threat. The BLA has carried out several attacks on Chinese nationals and projects since 2018, viewing these investments as contributing to the exploitation of Baloch resources.





The recent train hijack incident by the BLA has heightened tensions between China and Pakistan, with Beijing expressing concerns over the security of its investments in the region.





Despite Pakistan's efforts to provide security, Chinese officials remain sceptical about the effectiveness of these measures.





Chinese investments in Balochistan are indeed at risk amid the ongoing conflict, as experts and recent events highlight several key concerns:





Threats To Chinese Investments





Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Attacks: The BLA has been vocal about its opposition to Chinese investment projects in Balochistan, viewing China as complicit in Pakistani government oppression. They have increased attacks on Chinese interests, including targeting personnel and infrastructure related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Perceptions of Exploitation: The Baloch people fear that Chinese investments, particularly in projects like Gwadar Port and CPEC, will lead to further exploitation of their resources and demographic changes that could render them a minority in their own land.





Security Concerns: Despite Pakistan's efforts to enhance security for Chinese nationals and projects, there is growing scepticism among Chinese officials about the effectiveness of these measures. This mistrust could lead to reduced investment in the region.





Taliban Involvement





The Taliban government in Afghanistan has denied any involvement with the BLA or support for their activities in Balochistan. They have urged Pakistan to focus on internal security issues rather than making accusations about external involvement.





Expert Insights





Bahot Baloch: The BLA aims to inflict significant damage on Pakistan's military, which indirectly affects Chinese interests due to their partnership with Pakistan.





Fakhar Yusufzai: The conflict has persisted for years, with recent escalations in attacks by Baloch separatists. This ongoing violence poses a direct threat to Chinese investments.





Chinese investments in Balochistan face significant risks due to the BLA's targeted attacks and the broader socio-political tensions in the region. While the Taliban denies involvement, the conflict's persistence and the BLA's stance against Chinese projects continue to threaten regional stability and investment security.





What Specific Chinese Projects In Balochistan Are Most At Risk





Several Chinese projects in Balochistan are at significant risk due to ongoing conflict and security challenges. Here are some of the specific projects that are most vulnerable:





Gwadar Port And Related Infrastructure





This is a key component of CPEC, but it has not seen significant commercial activity. The port's development has been marred by security concerns and local resentment, as the Baloch people feel excluded from its benefits.





300 MW Imported Coal Power Project in Gwadar: This project has faced financing challenges and is yet to be built. Its future is uncertain due to these financial hurdles.





Energy Projects:





China Power Hub Generation Company’s 1,320MW Coal-Fired Plant at Hub: This project has faced liquidity problems, impacting investor confidence. The Chinese ambassador has intervened to address these issues.





Road Projects





DI Khan to Zhob Road, this project remains incomplete, highlighting the challenges in infrastructure development in the region.





General CPEC Infrastructure





The entire CPEC route, including areas in Balochistan, faces militant attacks aimed at disrupting Chinese operations. These attacks have slowed down or halted many big-ticket projects.





These projects are at risk due to a combination of factors, including security threats from groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), financial challenges, and local resistance to perceived exploitation by Chinese and Pakistani authorities.





IT News







