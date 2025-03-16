



Canada is considering scrapping its $19 billion deal to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from the United States amid escalating tensions over a trade war and provocative rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump.





The Canadian government, now led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has initiated a review of the agreement to determine if it remains the best investment for Canada. Defence Minister Bill Blair has stated that while the F-35 was identified as the preferred platform by the Canadian military, Ottawa is exploring alternative options, potentially including European manufacturers like the Swedish-built Saab Gripen for the remaining jets.





The tensions between Canada and the U.S. have been exacerbated by Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminium, along with threats of broader tariffs on all Canadian products. Additionally, Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state have inflamed public sentiment and strained bilateral relations.





Canada has already paid for the first batch of 16 F-35s, which are set for delivery early next year, but the future of the deal remains uncertain as the government weighs its options.





This move by Canada aligns with a broader trend of countries reevaluating their military procurement strategies in response to geopolitical shifts. Portugal has also indicated it might reconsider its plans to acquire F-35 jets, citing concerns over the predictability of U.S. alliances.





The review of the F-35 contract is part of Prime Minister Carney's efforts to reassess Canada's military spending and explore alternatives that better meet the country's needs, potentially reducing reliance on U.S.-made military hardware.





Agencies







