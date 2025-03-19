



Following astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return from her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian leaders have expressed their admiration and congratulations.





Sunita Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, splashed down off the Florida coast after spending over nine months in space due to unforeseen delays with their original return vehicle, the Boeing Starliner.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) welcomed Williams back, highlighting her achievement as a testament to the collaborative efforts of NASA, SpaceX, and the United States in advancing space exploration.





ISRO's message emphasised their desire to collaborate with Williams in future missions, stating, "When Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Modiji is working towards making India a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration".





“Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!” the ISRO post read. “Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greeting to you and wish you a great day ahead” the post read.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Williams for her resilience and described their mission as a milestone in human space exploration. He noted that their journey has rewritten the history of endurance and perseverance in space.





The Crew-9 mission involved significant challenges, as the astronauts were initially expected to return after a week but remained on the ISS due to technical issues with their spacecraft. Ultimately, they completed 4,576 orbits around Earth during their extended stay.





Their safe return marks a significant achievement in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to ensure reliable transportation to and from the ISS while supporting broader human exploration goals for the Moon and Mars.





