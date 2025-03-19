ISRO successfully conducted a recovery trial of Gaganyaan's crew module with Navy in Dec 2024





ISRO chief V. Narayanan expressed his enthusiasm regarding the return of astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS) after her extended stay of nearly nine months.





Ahead Gaganyaan mission, Bharatiya Antariksh station: "We ensure reliable operation of our systems. Also, learn lessons from others," ISRO chief V Narayanan told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.





In an exclusive interview, he highlighted the importance of learning from this mission as India prepares for its ambitious Gaganyaan project, which aims to launch its first crewed mission into space. Narayanan acknowledged the complexities and inherent challenges of space missions, noting that lessons learned from NASA's experience with the ISS will inform ISRO's approach to Gaganyaan.





Narayanan emphasised the resilience demonstrated by Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore during their time in space, stating that their ability to conduct experiments under challenging conditions is commendable.





He conveyed confidence in NASA's efforts to ensure their safe return and underscored the significance of this event for India as it seeks to establish its own human spaceflight capabilities.





As ISRO gears up for Gaganyaan, Narayanan mentioned that they are closely analysing issues encountered by other space agencies, particularly the complications faced by Boeing's Starliner, which resulted in delays and operational challenges. He reiterated ISRO's commitment to ensuring reliable systems and incorporating insights from global experiences into their mission planning.





This proactive approach aims to mitigate risks and enhance the success rate of India's future space endeavours, solidifying its position among leading space-faring nations.





CNN-News18











