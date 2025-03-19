



Questions are increasing in Canada and Europe regarding the wisdom of investing in high-end U.S. weaponry, particularly the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, amid concerns about reliance on U.S. defence technology. In a short span, U.S. President Donald Trump has significantly altered longstanding U.S. foreign policy, leading NATO members to doubt whether the U.S. will uphold its commitment to mutual defence in the event of Russian aggression against European nations.





Trump's administration has also made overtures to Russia and curtailed much of U.S. foreign aid.





At a recent gathering of European defence ministers, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that "stark strategic realities" necessitate a shift in focus away from Europe's security by the U.S. This shift may affect foreign sales of advanced U.S. jets like the F-35 and F-16.





As the war in Ukraine stretches into its fourth year, it has become evident that many Eastern European NATO members are still equipped with outdated Soviet-era weapons that lack interoperability with Western systems.





Consequently, there is growing momentum for a long-term strategy aimed at standardizing NATO's military capabilities by replacing these old Soviet jets with Western alternatives, particularly the F-16 and, in some cases, the F-35.





However, some NATO countries are reconsidering their dependence on U.S.-made systems and are exploring options for European jets such as the Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale as potential alternatives.





Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Canada is reconsidering its purchase of F-35 fighter jets, a move initiated by newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney has tasked Defence Minister Bill Blair with reviewing the multi-billion-dollar contract to determine if it remains the best investment for Canada, especially in light of changing geopolitical dynamics and trade relations with the U.S.





The Canadian government has committed funds for the first 16 of 88 F-35s, but officials are exploring alternative options given the current environment.





The backdrop to this review includes President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, which have included tariffs on Canadian goods and provocative comments suggesting Canada could become the 51st U.S. state. Such rhetoric has sparked significant backlash in Canada, where public sentiment has turned against American products and policies.





In parallel, Portugal is also reassessing its potential acquisition of F-35s due to similar concerns about U.S. reliability as a partner. The outgoing Portuguese defence minister highlighted that recent U.S. positions have prompted a rethink of their defence procurement strategy, particularly regarding the replacement of ageing F-16s.





Despite these developments, countries like Norway and the Netherlands have expressed continued support for the F-35 program, emphasising its importance to their national defence capabilities and cooperative relations with the U.S..





The F-35 itself is a highly advanced stealth fighter designed for versatility in combat, with costs per unit ranging from approximately $85 million to over $150 million when factoring in additional infrastructure and support. However, concerns persist regarding the dependency on U.S. technology updates and support, which could affect operational readiness if diplomatic relations deteriorate further.





As Canada navigates this complex landscape, it is clear that the implications of its defence procurement decisions will extend beyond military capabilities, potentially reshaping its relationship with both the U.S. and European allies in a rapidly evolving security environment.





AP







