



The BM-04 is a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), recently unveiled at the Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 defence exhibition in Hyderabad. Despite being classified as an SRBM, the BM-04 boasts a range of 400 to 1,500 km, which overlaps with intermediate-range ballistic missiles.





It features a two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system and is canister-launched, equipped with a 500 kg conventional warhead. The missile uses satellite navigation systems, including GPS and the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, for precise targeting with a claimed circular error probability (CEP) of less than 30 meters.





The BM-04 is designed to counter enemy anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities, which are strategic systems used by adversaries to restrict operational freedom in contested zones. It incorporates a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) atop a two-stage booster, suggesting it may achieve speeds exceeding Mach 5, similar to hypersonic missiles.





This configuration allows for low-altitude, unpredictable flight paths that can evade radar and missile defences, making it ideal for penetrating A2/AD systems.





Strategic Implications





The BM-04 short-range ballistic missile developed by India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has several potential strategic implications for India's defence:





The BM-04 offers a rapid and precise strike option against time-critical targets, enhancing India's military deterrence. Its hypersonic capability allows for quick response times, making it a valuable asset in modern warfare where speed and adaptability are crucial. The missile's range of 400 to 1,500 km provides flexibility for both tactical and theatre-level operations, allowing India to address a variety of strategic scenarios.





The BM-04's Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) enables it to evade radar and missile defences, making it effective against anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems deployed by adversaries like China and Pakistan. Its capability to target enemy radar sites, missile batteries, or naval vessels within a 1,000 km radius addresses regional security challenges, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The BM-04 represents a significant milestone in India's development of hypersonic technology, aligning with global trends in hypersonic weapon development. This demonstrates India's commitment to advancing its military capabilities. The BM-04 could complement existing missile systems like Pralay and other hypersonic missiles, contributing to a layered deterrence strategy within India's Integrated Rocket Force.





Only a few of countries, including Russia, the U.S., and China, possess hypersonic missiles. The BM-04 places India among these nations, enhancing its strategic position and military capabilities. The indigenous development of the BM-04 underscores India's growing self-reliance in defence technology, reducing dependence on foreign systems and enhancing national security.





The unveiling of the BM-04 marks a significant milestone in India's missile technology advancements, reflecting the country's growing expertise in hypersonic systems. It is part of DRDO's broader efforts to develop hypersonic capabilities, following the successful test of a long-range hypersonic missile in November 2024.





The BM-04's design and capabilities position it as a versatile weapon that can deliver rapid and precise strikes within a wide operational radius, enhancing India's military capabilities in contested environments.





