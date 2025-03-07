



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the Kashmir issue during a session at Chatham House in London, asserting that the resolution of the long-standing conflict hinges on Pakistan returning what he termed the "stolen part" of Kashmir, referring specifically to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





He stressed that significant progress has been made in addressing the Kashmir situation since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked the special status previously granted to Jammu and Kashmir.





Jaishankar outlined a three-step approach taken by India to improve conditions in the region: first, the removal of Article 370; second, efforts to restore economic growth and social justice; and third, conducting elections that saw high voter turnout.





He stated, "I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir will be solved".





The minister reiterated India's position that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and shall forever" remain an integral part of India. He noted that every Indian political party is committed to ensuring that PoK returns to India, reinforcing a national consensus on this matter. Jaishankar's remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan regarding territorial claims in the region.





In response to Jaishankar's statements, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson rejected his claims, insisting that India should vacate areas under its control rather than making "baseless claims" about PoK.





The discourse surrounding Kashmir remains a sensitive topic in Indo-Pak relations, with historical grievances and nationalistic sentiments fuelling ongoing disputes.





