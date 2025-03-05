



As India faces increasing security threats from its adversaries, particularly China and Pakistan, prioritising air combat readiness has become imperative. The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates with a reduced squadron strength of 31, significantly below its authorised strength of 42.





This gap in capabilities is exacerbated by the rapid modernisation of neighbouring air forces. China, for instance, has been aggressively manufacturing and deploying its fifth-generation Chengdu J-20 fighters and has unveiled designs for sixth-generation jets.





Meanwhile, Pakistan plans to acquire 40 Shenyang J-35 fighters from China, which could significantly alter air dominance dynamics in the region by around 2029.





To address these challenges, the IAF is focusing on both indigenous development and foreign collaborations. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, is a key initiative aimed at bridging the technological gap. Although the AMCA is expected to enter service by 2035, its development timeline is critical, with the first prototype anticipated by 2028.





Additionally, India is exploring the procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) through an open tender, which is crucial for bolstering its fighter fleet.





The IAF also emphasises the need for qualitative and quantitative upgradation. This includes enhancing its operational capabilities with advanced platforms, surveillance systems, and precision-strike weaponry. Furthermore, integrating air defence with offensive operations and leveraging technologies like AWACS and AEW&C systems are vital for maintaining air superiority.





The involvement of the private sector in defence manufacturing is being encouraged to accelerate production and meet operational demands.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently facing significant challenges in its procurement process, which is characterised by complexity and a lack of streamlined decision-making. These issues are causing delays in critical acquisitions, thereby compromising the air strength of the nation.





Despite advancements in indigenous defence production, there remain substantial gaps in high-end technologies, particularly in areas such as jet engine development, advanced avionics, and stealth capabilities. The IAF operates at only 31 fighter squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42, primarily due to the slow induction of new aircraft and the ageing fleet of existing ones.





To address these challenges, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has initiated reforms aimed at overhauling the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. A high-level committee has been established to expedite the procurement process, with a goal to significantly reduce the current timeline of 5-7 years for acquiring military equipment.





The reforms are expected to streamline various stages of procurement, from the Acceptance of Necessity to contract signing, thereby accelerating decision-making and enhancing operational readiness.





Financially, there is a pressing need for defence allocations to align with modernisation goals. For the fiscal year 2025-26, the MoD has earmarked approximately ₹1.49 trillion for capital acquisition, reflecting a modest increase over previous budgets.





However, industry analysts emphasise that merely increasing financial resources is insufficient without corresponding reforms in procurement processes. Ensuring adequate funding for both indigenous projects and immediate acquisitions is crucial for achieving a combat-ready and self-sufficient air force capable of countering emerging threats.





Progress has been made towards self-reliance in defence production under initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', systemic challenges remain. The need for a reformed procurement mechanism that minimises bureaucratic delays and fosters innovation through private sector involvement is more critical than ever.





Achieving self-reliance in defence production, as envisioned under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, remains a strategic goal for India's aerospace sector.





