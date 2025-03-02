



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a warm welcome from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street in London on Saturday, just a day after a heated confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.





The meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer was marked by expressions of strong support for Ukraine, with Starmer reaffirming the UK's unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes" to achieve a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security.





Zelenskyy was visibly pleased by the support, thanking the people of the United Kingdom for their consistent backing since the onset of the war.





The visit followed a tense exchange between Zelenskyy and Trump, where Trump suggested that Zelenskyy was unappreciative of U.S. support and in a "bad position" for negotiations. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of a planned agreement regarding Ukraine's rare earth minerals.





In contrast, Zelenskyy's meeting with Starmer was cordial, with both leaders looking forward to continuing discussions at a European leaders' summit in London the next day.





During their meeting, the UK and Ukraine also announced a significant $2.84 billion loan agreement to enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities, with repayment planned from profits of immobilized Russian assets.





Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet King Charles III on Sunday, further solidifying the UK's support for Ukraine. The European summit aimed to bolster support for Ukraine and explore ways to secure a lasting peace, amid concerns about U.S. commitment following the contentious meeting with Trump.





