



JCBL Group's defence subsidiary, Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL), has entered a strategic partnership with Slovakia to co-develop advanced technologies for light tanks and armoured vehicles, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence manufacturing sector.





The agreement, formalised during President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to Slovakia in April 2025, underscores India’s push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while fostering international collaboration.





ADSL will lead the indigenous production of critical combat systems, including turrets, active protection systems (APS), remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS), and human-machine interface (HMI) modules, all manufactured domestically.





This collaboration enables technology transfer from Slovakia, particularly for developing combat platforms optimized for high-altitude and complex terrain operations, enhancing India’s tactical capabilities in challenging environments.





The partnership also positions India as a potential hub for defence exports by merging Slovakia’s technological expertise with India’s industrial scale. ADSL’s proven track record, such as its collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on the Type V Heavy Drop system for aerial logistics, reinforces its capability to deliver cutting-edge solutions.





Established in 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, ADSL operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spanning over 2 lakh square meters, certified to global standards like ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016.





Its product portfolio includes armoured vehicles, tactical transport systems, and aerospace technologies, supported by an in-house DSIR-accredited R&D centre. By aligning with the ‘Make in India’ vision, this partnership not only strengthens domestic defence infrastructure but also highlights India’s growing role in global defence innovation and production.





