



The Indian Army has recently demonstrated its formidable strength and increasing self-reliance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in North Sikkim, a region known for its extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions. Positioned in the Eastern Himalayas, this area is one of the highest and coldest battlefields in India, demanding exceptional resilience and operational preparedness from its defenders.





The Army’s presence here is marked by the deployment of state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technology, much of it indigenously developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, underscoring the nation’s commitment to reducing dependence on foreign military hardware.





Beyond their core mission of safeguarding India’s territorial integrity, the Army’s activities in North Sikkim extend to supporting local livelihoods and contributing to wildlife preservation, making the force a key pillar of the region’s socio-economic and environmental stability.





The Army’s engagement with local communities helps foster goodwill and ensures that the benefits of security and development reach even the remotest corners.





A recent highlight of the Army’s operational excellence is the successful completion of ARMEX-24, a high-altitude adventure expedition that stands as a testament to the endurance, resilience, and teamwork of its personnel.





Conducted over 28 days from March 22 to April 14, 2025, the expedition saw a specially selected team of 20 soldiers traverse 146 kilometers from the dense jungles of North Bengal to the snow-clad heights of Sikkim.





Excluding acclimatisation, the team spent 18 days navigating steep gradients, unpredictable weather, and rugged trails, often at elevations above 14,000 feet. This challenging journey tested their physical and mental fortitude, as well as their ability to operate cohesively in some of the most demanding environments on earth.





The Army’s operational readiness in the region has also been reinforced through a series of high-altitude exercises, including integrated ground and air drills, live firing demonstrations featuring the indigenously developed Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System, and joint missions with the Indian Air Force.





These exercises validate the Army’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats in high-altitude warfare scenarios, while also showcasing the seamless coordination between various arms and services.





The induction of new-generation equipment such as Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), and Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) has further enhanced the Army’s capabilities to operate in super high-altitude areas like North Sikkim.





The Indian Army’s sustained efforts along the LAC in North Sikkim exemplify its unwavering commitment to operational preparedness, technological advancement, and nation-building. Initiatives like ARMEX-24 not only sharpen the leadership and resilience of soldiers but also inspire the youth of India to embrace challenges and uphold the spirit of national service.





ANI







