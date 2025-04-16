



India has firmly rejected Pakistan's comments regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, labelling them as "motivated and baseless." According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Pakistan has no standing to comment on what India considers an internal matter.





Jaiswal suggested that Pakistan should instead focus on its own record concerning the protection of minority rights.





The Waqf Amendment Act, recently passed by Parliament and approved by President Droupadi Murmu, aims to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, streamline the registration process, and increase the use of technology in managing Waqf records.





This act is viewed as a significant move towards making Waqf management more transparent, responsible, and inclusive, establishing a secular, transparent, and accountable system for Waqf administration. The role of Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council (CWC) is regulatory, ensuring legal compliance and safeguarding public interest rather than religious.





The Act introduces checks and balances, empowers stakeholders, and improves governance, to promote a progressive and fair framework for Waqf administration in India.





ANI







