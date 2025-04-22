



US Vice President JD Vance, currently on a four-day visit to India with his family, has expressed deep admiration for the country’s blend of ancient heritage and forward-looking ambition.





Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Vance highlighted the “deep connection” between the United States and India, noting that he was “amazed by the ancient beauty of the architecture of India, by the richness of India's history and traditions, but also by India's laser-like focus on the future.”





He emphasised that this duality—respect for tradition alongside a drive for modern progress—characterises India’s unique spirit in 2025.





Vance’s visit, which includes stops in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, is both personal and diplomatic. Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, whose parents are from India, and their three children, the Vice President’s itinerary has included cultural landmarks such as the Akshardham Temple, Cottage Emporium, and Amber Fort in Jaipur. This is Usha Vance’s first visit to India as Second Lady, adding a personal dimension to the trip.





During his speech, Vance also underscored the growing bilateral ties between the US and India, particularly in sectors like energy. He stated that “American energy can help realise India's nuclear power production goals,” reflecting ongoing discussions about deepening cooperation in clean and reliable energy technologies. Vance drew a parallel between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying both leaders inspire “remarkable loyalty because of the strength of [their] belief in [their] people and in [their] country”.





The Vice President’s visit comes at a pivotal time, as India and the US are negotiating a major bilateral trade agreement. Both nations have set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, with hopes that a “win-win” deal can be reached within the next 90 days. This visit is seen as an important step toward strengthening economic, strategic, and cultural ties between the world’s two largest democracies, especially amid shifting global alliances and ongoing US-China trade tensions.





Vance’s remarks and the warm reception received by his family underscore the symbolic and practical importance of the US-India partnership. The visit not only celebrates shared values and personal connections but also signals an intent to build a robust future-oriented relationship grounded in mutual respect and strategic cooperation.





ANI







