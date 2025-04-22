



A terror attack struck the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of at least one tourist and injuries to between 6 and 13 others, according to varying early reports from officials and eyewitnesses.





The incident occurred at Baisaran meadows, a well-known trekking and sightseeing spot, when 2–3 terrorists dressed in military fatigues opened fire on a group of tourists, many of whom were on horseback and had come from different states across India, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Orissa.





The attack reportedly lasted for about 3–5 minutes, after which the assailants fled the scene before security forces could engage them. Eyewitness accounts, including a harrowing statement from a woman survivor, describe how the terrorists first asked some tourists their names and religions before opening fire.





The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025









Security forces, including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Forces, and CRPF, immediately cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.





The attack has been claimed by an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group. No exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists was reported at the time of the initial response.





The incident has drawn strong condemnation from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who assured that those responsible would not go unpunished, and from former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who noted the unprecedented scale of the attack on civilians in recent years. Officials have also clarified that the attack did not occur along the Pahalgam–Doda axis, as some early reports suggested.





The attack is widely seen as an attempt to disrupt Kashmir's thriving tourism season, which has been witnessing a significant revival. The situation remains tense, with security operations ongoing and the number of casualties subject to updates as more information emerges.





Agencies









The survivor recounted that her husband was shot in the head and pleaded for urgent medical evacuation for the injured. The victims were quickly shifted to hospitals in Pahalgam and Srinagar for treatment.