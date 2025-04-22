



In a significant display of diplomatic warmth and deepening defence ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on April 22, 2025, was marked by a special gesture: his aircraft was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets as it entered Saudi airspace en route to Jeddah.





The Ministry of External Affairs released a video capturing this moment, underlining the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the escort as a symbol of “friendship flying high,” highlighting the respect and importance Saudi Arabia accords to the Indian leader’s visit.





This two-day visit, Modi’s third to the Kingdom as Prime Minister, comes at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It follows the Crown Prince’s own visit to India in September 2023, where both sides co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. The agenda for this visit is broad, encompassing enhanced cooperation in defence, energy, trade, investment, technology, health, and education.





Prime Minister Modi, in his remarks ahead of the visit, emphasised the “natural interest” both countries share in safeguarding regional peace and stability, and credited the growing defence and security collaboration as a reflection of deep mutual trust. He described Saudi Arabia as “one of India’s most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally,” and lauded the Saudi leadership for its role in strengthening bilateral ties.





During the visit, Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to focus on advancing defence cooperation, with discussions likely to include joint military exercises, technology transfer, and broader security collaboration.





The visit will also address crucial economic initiatives, such as accelerating the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and is expected to see the signing of several agreements aimed at boosting investment and trade. Bilateral trade has already reached approximately $43 billion in 2023-24, with India being Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trade partner.





The ceremonial escort of Modi’s plane by Saudi F-15s is not only a mark of respect but also a clear signal of the strengthening strategic and defence partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, setting the tone for a visit aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and reinforcing mutual trust at the highest levels.





Agencies







