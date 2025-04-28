

Jihadi General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief, recently sparked controversy with his speech at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, 2025, where he strongly endorsed the "two-nation theory" and emphasised Hindu-Muslim differences.

This rhetoric, delivered days before a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, has raised serious questions about its timing and underlying intentions. His speech reveals a calculated strategy that extends beyond mere ideological posturing, suggesting complex motivations rooted in both domestic power dynamics and regional geopolitics.





The Provocative Speech And Its Context





General Munir's address contained several inflammatory remarks that deliberately highlighted religious divisions. "Our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," Munir stated, continuing that "Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, that's where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid.





We are two nations, we are not one nation". These statements represent a deliberate revival of partition-era rhetoric that emphasises irreconcilable differences between Hindus and Muslims. The speech also specifically addressed Kashmir, which Munir described as Pakistan's "jugular vein," pledging continued support for what he termed the "heroic struggle" of Kashmiris.





The Pakistani Jihadi general further urged parents to narrate "Pakistan's story" to their children to ensure that future generations maintain strong ideological connections to Pakistan's founding principles.





India's response to these remarks was swift and firm. The Ministry of External Affairs objected strongly, stating: "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country". The timing of Munir's speech-just before the worst civilian attack in India in nearly two decades-has put additional scrutiny on his words and intent, with many questioning whether it was designed to signal support for militant actions.





Emulating Historical Military Strategy





Intelligence sources indicate that General Munir appears to be deliberately modelling his approach after former military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq, who ruled Pakistan from 1978 to 1988. This strategic emulation is evident in several ways. Like Zia, Munir is leveraging Islamic identity as a legitimising force for authority and control. As a Hafiz-e-Quran (one who has memorised the entire Quran), Munir frequently employs religious terminology and frames Pakistan's challenges through a sectarian lens. This mirrors Zia's strategy of institutionalising Sharia law and emphasising religious identity to unify the country during times of political instability.





The historical pattern of Pakistan's military forming strategic alliances with religious groups to legitimise their rule provides important context for understanding Munir's rhetoric. During General Zia's era, the military actively courted religious parties like Jamaat-i-Islami to provide a broader base of support for military rule. These alliances were often opportunistic, with groups being "used by sia when he desperately wanted legitimacy and discarded when he felt he could survive on his own". Munir appears to be employing a similar strategy, cultivating religious legitimacy to consolidate his position within Pakistan's power structure.





Domestic Power Consolidation Through Sectarian Rhetoric





General Munir's inflammatory speech must be understood within the context of Pakistan's internal challenges and the military's institutional interests. Pakistan faces significant political turmoil, economic distress, and civil-military tensions, creating conditions where military leaders might seek to strengthen their position. By emphasising sectarian and religious identity, Munir likely aims to distract from domestic issues while positioning the military as the guardian of Pakistan's ideological foundations.





This approach follows a well-documented pattern in Pakistan where military leaders have exploited ethnic and sectarian divides for political purposes. Historical evidence shows that Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies have sometimes accentuated such divides "in order to legitimise its utility". During the 1980s, ethnic clashes in Karachi "were widely believed to have been engineered by the intelligence agencies" to maintain the justification for military rule. Munir's rhetoric can be seen as continuing this tradition, using religious nationalism to unite certain segments of Pakistani society behind military leadership while creating a narrative that positions the military as indispensable to national security.





Geopolitical Strategy And Kashmir Focus





Munir's emphasis on Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and his invocation of the two-nation theory suggest a deliberate geopolitical strategy toward India. Intelligence sources indicate that Munir may be reviving Zia-ul-Haq's notorious "bleed India with a thousand cuts" doctrine, which involves supporting terrorism in Kashmir as part of a larger asymmetric strategy against India. The timing of his speech-just before the Pahalgam attack-adds troubling context to this assessment.





The revival of such rhetoric appears calculated to achieve multiple objectives simultaneously. It reinforces Pakistan's territorial claims on Kashmir, energises extremist elements within Pakistan, signals continued support for militant groups, and creates diplomatic pressure points with India. By framing the issue in religious terms rather than purely territorial ones, Munir elevates the Kashmir dispute from a border disagreement to an existential religious conflict, making compromise more difficult and justifying more extreme measures.





Strategic Calculations Behind Religious Rhetoric





General Munir's speech reveals a complex strategy that serves both ideological and practical goals. As a military leader in a nation with a fractured sense of national unity "polarised as it has been with ethnic and sectarian differences", Munir likely recognises that religious identity remains one of the most potent unifying forces available. By emphasising Hindu-Muslim differences, he aims to strengthen Pakistan's ideological foundations while positioning himself as the defender of that identity.





There are clear preparatory elements in Munir's approach. Intelligence sources suggest he "has meticulously crafted an ideological alignment and political strategy in preparation for a decisive takeover". This indicates that the speech may be part of a broader consolidation of power, recognising "the need to consolidate power amidst Pakistan's deepening crises before any decisive action from India". By positioning himself as the guardian of Pakistan's ideological foundations, Munir strengthens his hand in internal power struggles while creating external distractions.





Conclusion: Behind The Rhetoric





General Asim Munir's provocative speech represents a calculated multi-dimensional strategy rather than mere ideological posturing. By invoking the two-nation theory and emphasising Hindu-Muslim differences, he seeks to achieve several objectives simultaneously: consolidating domestic power, legitimising military authority, distracting from internal challenges, signalling support for non-state actors, and applying pressure on India. The timing of the speech-before a significant terror attack-raises serious questions about the relationship between rhetoric and action.





The parallels with former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq suggest that Munir may be preparing for a more assertive military role in Pakistan's governance. His approach reflects a sophisticated understanding of how religious identity can be leveraged for political and strategic gain. For India and the international community, understanding these motivations is crucial for formulating effective responses to what appears to be a deliberate strategy of provocation and potential escalation.





IDN







