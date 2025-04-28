



The recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with Islamabad now seeking international involvement in the investigation. Pakistani officials have called for Russia, China, and other nations to participate in probing the deadliest attack in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident.





This development comes amid strong denials from Pakistan regarding any role in the attack, even as The Resistance Front (TRF), widely recognised as an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the massacre.





Indian authorities have reportedly identified three of the four suspected assailants involved in the attack, noting that two are Pakistani nationals and one is a local Kashmiri individual. All three identified suspects are allegedly affiliated with the Pakistan-based militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.





In response to India's accusations, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called for Russia, China, and Western countries to participate in investigating the Pahalgam attack.





In an interview with the Russian government-run news agency RIA Novosti, Asif stated, "I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out".





Asif further emphasised the need for concrete evidence rather than what he termed "empty statements," saying, "Let's find out who is the culprit and the perpetrator of this incident in India, in Kashmir, talk or empty statements have no effect. There must be some evidence that Pakistan is involved or that these people were supported by Pakistan. These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more".





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also endorsed the concept of an international investigation. In his address to the passing-out parade of army cadets at Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul, Sharif characterised the Pahalgam incident as "another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt".





He declared that "Pakistan is open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation". The fact that Sharif was speaking from a prepared text at an event attended by senior military officers suggests that this position represents the official stance of the Pakistani establishment.





As tensions escalate, Pakistan has taken several retaliatory measures. Islamabad has immediately halted all visas issued to Indian citizens under an exemption program, expelled several diplomats from India, and closed its airspace to Indian aircraft. These actions reflect the rapidly deteriorating diplomatic relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





While Pakistan officially denies involvement in the attack, Moscow-based independent analyst Andrew Korybko has highlighted contradictory statements from top Pakistani officials that undermine their position. Korybko pointed out two particularly problematic claims made by Pakistani leadership.





First, Ishaq Dar, who serves as both Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, suggested that those who attacked Pahalgam "might be freedom fighters". Korybko criticised this characterisation, noting that "Regardless of one's perspective on the Kashmir conflict, it is undeniably an act of terrorism to massacre tourists, especially based on their religion. Speculating that the perpetrators 'might be freedom fighters' undermines genuine freedom fighters worldwide and implicitly justifies terrorism".





The second contradictory claim came from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif himself, who suggested in an interview with Al Jazeera that the attack could have been a "false flag operation" by India.





These contradicting narratives-one implicitly approving of the attack by characterising the perpetrators as freedom fighters, and the other denying the attack's authenticity by labelling it a false flag operation-reveal a significant inconsistency in Pakistan's official position.





Korybko highlighted this contradiction, stating, "These positions are mutually exclusive and intellectually inconsistent. The inability of top Pakistani officials to maintain a coherent narrative raises concerns about their attempts to cover up their side's involvement".





Pakistan's Admission of Past Support For Terrorism





Complicating Pakistan's denials is a recent admission by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledging Pakistan's historical support for terrorist groups. In an interview with a British news channel, when questioned about Pakistan's stance on terrorism and its history of "backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations," Asif replied, "Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and the West, including Britain".





Asif described this support as a "mistake" and stated that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for its actions. He added that Pakistan's international record would have been unquestioned had it not aligned with the West during the Soviet-Afghan war and the U.S.-led war against the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks. This admission provides a historical context that undermines Pakistan's current denials of involvement in terrorism.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance following the attack, vowing that the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will face "the harshest response". In his statement, Modi emphasised, "Our enemies have dared to attack the country's soul... India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism".





India has been actively engaging with the international community regarding the attack. As reported, New Delhi has conveyed to foreign governments that it possesses a combination of "technical intelligence" and "credible inputs" confirming the link between Pakistan and the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack. This diplomatic outreach appears aimed at isolating Pakistan internationally and building support for India's position.





International Mediation Attempts





As tensions rise between the two nuclear powers, other nations have started offering mediation. Iran has extended an offer to mediate between India and Pakistan amid the escalating diplomatic crisis. Calling New Delhi and Islamabad as Tehran's "brotherly neighbours," Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ready to foster greater understanding between both nations during this challenging time.





Conclusion





The Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath represent a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with potentially serious implications for regional stability. Pakistan's call for Russian and Chinese involvement in the investigation appears aimed at internationalising the issue and deflecting allegations of its involvement. However, contradictory statements from Pakistani officials, along with Defence Minister Asif's admission of Pakistan's historical support for terrorist groups, undermine Islamabad's credibility.





As India promises a strong response and Pakistan takes retaliatory diplomatic measures, the potential for further deterioration in bilateral relations is significant. The involvement of terrorist groups with established links to Pakistan adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation, raising concerns about the prospects for peace and stability in the region.





PTI







