



China has officially called for a "swift and fair investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.





In the wake of the attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. During this exchange, Wang expressed China's close attention to the developments and reiterated that combating terrorism is a shared global responsibility.





He reaffirmed Beijing's consistent support for Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, emphasising that China "fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests".





Wang further stated that China advocates for a "swift and fair investigation" into the attack and stressed that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability. He urged both sides to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work together to de-escalate the situation.





On its part, Pakistan, through Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, conveyed its commitment to managing the situation maturely and maintaining communication with China and the international community. Dar reiterated Pakistan's consistent opposition to terrorism and its resolve to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions.





China's position comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack, which has led to a major crackdown by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, including the demolition of terrorist hideouts and the detention of numerous suspects. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has been tasked with investigating the incident, with combing operations ongoing in the challenging terrain around Pahalgam.





China's condemnation of the attack was also echoed by its Foreign Ministry spokesperson and Ambassador to India, both expressing strong opposition to terrorism in all forms and extending condolences to the victims and their families.





This diplomatic stance highlights China's dual approach: expressing solidarity against terrorism while also supporting its strategic partner Pakistan and calling for regional stability through dialogue and restraint.





PTI







