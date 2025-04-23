



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was given a comprehensive briefing by Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi regarding the security situation in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following the brutal terror attack in the region.





The high-level meeting, which also included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Air Force Chief, focused on the immediate response and ongoing operations in the aftermath of the attack that targeted a group of Hindu tourists at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.





The assault, carried out by terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF)—an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba—resulted in at least 28 deaths and more than 20 injuries, making it one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.





In response to the attack, top officers from the armed forces were dispatched to the affected areas, and local security forces were placed on high alert. Additional troops have been inducted into the region to conduct intensive search and destroy operations aimed at tracking down and neutralizing the perpetrators.





The Army, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched extensive operations in the Baisaran area and surrounding regions to apprehend those responsible for the violence.





The Defence Minister publicly condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly and reprehensible act against innocent civilians. He expressed deep anguish over the loss of life and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.





Among those killed was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young naval officer, whose death was mourned by the Indian Navy, which also extended its solidarity and condolences to all affected families.





The attack has triggered a high-level security alert across Jammu and Kashmir, with the government taking swift action to bolster security and reassure the public.





The incident has also drawn strong reactions from the international community and has prompted airlines to offer waivers and additional flights for departing tourists, as a Kashmir bandh (shutdown) was observed in protest and mourning.





This terror attack is seen as a significant escalation in the ongoing insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, with the TRF claiming the violence was aimed at resisting alleged demographic changes in the region. The government’s immediate focus remains on restoring security, providing assistance to victims and their families, and bringing the perpetrators to justice through coordinated military and police operations.





Agencies







