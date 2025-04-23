



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling him the "most failed home minister" following the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26-28 civilians, mostly tourists, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.





The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, targeted non-Muslim tourists at Baisaran meadow, with assailants reportedly checking religious identity through forced recitations of Islamic verses and physical inspections before executing victims at close range.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip to chair a security review, while Amit Shah visited the attack site, pledging justice.





Raut’s criticism centres on perceived security lapses under Shah’s tenure, particularly after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, which was intended to stabilize the region but has faced persistent militant activity.





The attackers, dressed in military-style uniforms, exploited the remote location’s limited security presence, raising questions about intelligence and counter-terror preparedness.





While Shah’s ministry has not formally responded to Raut’s remarks, the incident has intensified political scrutiny over the central government’s handling of Kashmir’s security. International condemnation, including from US





President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has underscored the attack’s global ramifications.





