



Preparations are in full swing for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled to take place in Bangkok on April 4, 2025. The summit, themed "BIMSTEC—Prosperous, Resilient and Open," aims to strengthen regional cooperation among the seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Key topics include trade, security, connectivity, and sustainable development.





The agenda includes adopting the "Bangkok Vision 2030," signing agreements such as the Maritime Transport Cooperation deal to enhance trade and travel, and establishing partnerships with organizations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).





The summit will be preceded by the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Meeting on April 3 and the Senior Officials' Meeting held today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Bangkok tomorrow for bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra before attending the summit. This marks his third visit to Thailand, highlighting its strategic importance as a maritime neighbor and key partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.





Thailand’s preparations include displaying flags of all member states across Bangkok alongside billboards promoting the event. The summit is expected to adopt institutional frameworks like the Rules of Procedure for BIMSTEC Mechanisms and review the Report of the Eminent Persons Group on BIMSTEC's future direction.





Thailand’s chairmanship has emphasized innovation-driven growth, green industries, connectivity, and food security.





ANI







