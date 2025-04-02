



India's Operation Brahma is providing extensive rescue and relief efforts in Myanmar following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025. The operation has been widely praised by Myanmar locals, who have expressed gratitude for India's swift and comprehensive support during this crisis.





India has delivered over 625 metric tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, including food, medicines, clothing, drinking water, and emergency supplies.





Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), and Indian Navy are actively involved in rescue missions across 13 locations in Myanmar. The NDRF has deployed skilled personnel along with trained canines to assist in search operations.





A 200-bed field hospital established by the Indian Army in Mandalay is providing emergency medical care. Surgeons have successfully performed life-saving surgeries amidst challenging conditions.





Indian Navy ships INS Satpura, INS Savitri, INS Karmuk, and LCU 52 have transported significant quantities of relief material to Yangon. Additional supplies are being prepared for further deployment.





Myanmar locals have lauded India's efforts, with one resident stating, "We got a great sense of relief when you came. You are very hardworking people. May God shower blessings upon India and its leadership". NDRF crew members also mentioned receiving overwhelming support from the affected communities, who expressed gratitude for their dedication despite the challenges posed by hot weather and infrastructural damage.





Operation Brahma underscores India's role as a "First Responder" in regional crises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have reiterated India's solidarity with Myanmar during this difficult time, emphasizing readiness to provide additional assistance based on ground-level needs.





