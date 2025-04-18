



The Bangladesh Army is actively advancing its military modernisation, with a particular focus on acquiring drone and anti-drone technologies as regional security dynamics intensify.





Recent documents reveal that, in anticipation of possible involvement in US-backed operations in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Bangladesh has accelerated efforts to strengthen its arsenal, especially in unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAV capabilities.





On April 10, the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office issued a restricted order dispatching a five-member Army team, led by Major General I K M Mostasehnul Baqi, to China for discussions with Fushan Electronic Technology Ltd.





The delegation, which included three brigadiers and a captain, visited China from April 13 to 18 to explore technology transfers that would enable Bangladesh to domestically develop advanced UAVs and anti-UAV systems, including those utilizing artificial intelligence.





This move aligns with Bangladesh’s broader ambition to build indigenous military technology and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





Bangladesh’s existing drone fleet already includes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 UAVs, which were notably deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in the Meghalaya sector in December 2024. These drones, recognized for their long-endurance surveillance capabilities, reportedly conducted sorties lasting over 20 hours, a duration considered unusual by Indian intelligence and the Border Security Force.





The Bayraktar TB-2, produced by Turkey’s Baykar Makina, is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle capable of both reconnaissance and strike missions, with a flight duration exceeding 27 hours and operational range up to 300 kilometres.





In parallel with the China initiative, Bangladesh is also exploring deeper military cooperation with Turkey. Earlier this month, Major General Jahangir Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), attended an international intelligence conference in Spain, where he met with the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization. Discussions reportedly included potential acquisitions of military-grade drones and intelligence-gathering equipment, underscoring Bangladesh’s interest in advanced Turkish UAV technology.





Turkey’s drone programs, such as the Bayraktar TB-2, Bayraktar Akinci, and Anka series, are globally recognized for their effectiveness in various conflict zones. The TB-2, in particular, is equipped for both intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and armed attack missions, and its deployment by Bangladesh reflects the Army’s intent to leverage proven technologies for border security and potential cross-border operations.





Beyond UAVs, Bangladesh continues to deploy Turkish artillery along its border with Myanmar, further highlighting its strategy to bolster military readiness through diversified procurement. The ongoing engagement with China, including the pursuit of technology transfer for indigenous drone development, is part of a broader pattern of deepening defence ties between Dhaka and Beijing. China has previously transferred military technology to Bangladesh, supporting the establishment of a domestic defence industrial base and supplying a range of weaponry, from small arms to naval vessels and missiles.





The Bangladesh Army’s recent delegation to China marks a significant step in its quest to acquire and indigenise advanced drone and anti-drone technologies. This initiative is part of a comprehensive military modernization strategy shaped by evolving regional threats, increased cooperation with Turkey, and longstanding defence ties with China.





