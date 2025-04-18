



US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, has been apprehended by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Sacramento, California, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against cross-border terrorism targeting Punjab.





Happy Passia, originally from Passia village in Amritsar, had been among India’s most wanted, with a ₹5 lakh reward on his head, and was listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in a series of violent attacks.





He is accused of orchestrating 14 terror attacks in Punjab over the past six months, working in close collaboration with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and notorious terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.





The wave of attacks attributed to Happy Passia began in November 2024 and targeted police establishments, religious sites, and private residences across Punjab.





The attacks included the planting of IEDs, grenade blasts, and low-intensity explosions. Notable incidents include the recovery of a 1.5 kg IED outside Ajnala police station in Amritsar (November 23, 2024), multiple grenade attacks on police posts in Amritsar, Batala, and Gurdaspur, and an explosion at the Gumtala police post in January 2025, for which Passia claimed responsibility on social media, framing it as retaliation for police actions against his associates.





The violence escalated with attacks on the homes of police officials, a BJP leader, and a YouTuber, as well as an assault near the Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar, where one accused was killed in an encounter.





Investigations by Punjab Police revealed that the terror module was not only ISI-backed but also operated by BKI members, with logistical and operational support provided through a transnational network.





Passia reportedly maintained continuous contact with ISI handlers and used burner phones to evade law enforcement, having entered the US illegally from Mexico after a brief stay in the UK. The attacks were intended to destabilizse Punjab and incite communal unrest, with Passia often taking public responsibility for the incidents via social media channels.





His arrest in the US is seen as a significant victory for Indian and international security agencies, as it disrupts a major link in the chain of cross-border terrorism and highlights the ongoing threat posed by Khalistani and ISI-backed operatives.





Indian authorities are now expected to pursue his extradition to face charges in India, where he is wanted in at least 17 criminal cases, including those under anti-terror and narcotics laws.





The dismantling of this module underscores the persistent efforts of security forces to counter the influence of foreign-backed terror networks operating against India.





NDTV Report







