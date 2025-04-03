BDL manufactures AMOGHA-III Anti Tank Guided Missiles





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad-based public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has achieved remarkable financial performance in FY 2024-25.





The company reported a provisional and unaudited turnover of over ₹3,300 crore, marking a 40% growth compared to ₹2,369 crore in the previous fiscal year.





This growth was driven by both domestic and international sales, with exports contributing significantly. Export revenue soared to ₹1,200 crore, a record-breaking 640% increase from ₹161 crore in FY 2023-24, underscoring BDL's growing global presence.





In FY 2024-25, BDL secured new orders worth ₹6,668 crore, further strengthening its market position. Its order book stood at an impressive ₹22,700 crore as of April 1, 2025, ensuring a robust pipeline for future operations. The company's market capitalization is over ₹48,000 crore, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory.





Established in 1970, BDL is India's sole manufacturer and integrator of missiles and torpedoes for the armed forces. Its product portfolio includes surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, and underwater weapons. The company has been expanding its operations with new facilities and technological advancements to enhance its manufacturing capabilities.





BDL's stock performance has been noteworthy. Over the past year, its share price has surged by 55%, delivering multi-bagger returns of over 1,300% in five years. The stock has a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 85x, a return on equity (ROE) of 18%, and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 24%. These metrics highlight its strong financial health and operational efficiency.





The Government of India is the majority stakeholder with a 74.93% shareholding, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 3.09%, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) own 8.70%, and the public holds 13.28%. With its robust financial performance and strategic importance in India's defence sector, BDL continues to be a key player in the aerospace and defence industry.





