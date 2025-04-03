



Paras Defence and Space Technologies, an Indian defence firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision, an Israeli company that is part of Controp and the Rafael Group. This collaboration aims to bring advanced drone camera technology to India at significantly reduced costs while enhancing indigenous production capabilities.





Under the agreement, Paras Defence will become the exclusive supplier of MicroCon's drone cameras, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) seekers, in India. MicroCon will serve as Paras Defence’s exclusive supplier for these technologies.





The partnership is expected to lower the cost of drone camera models by 50-60%, making them more affordable for defence forces and commercial applications. Imported models typically cost around ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh per unit.





The collaboration aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative by incorporating indigenous content into these technologies. It will enhance India's self-reliance in defence while improving operational efficiency in both defence and civilian sectors. Advanced features such as AI-powered analytics, high-resolution imaging, and thermal vision are expected to bolster surveillance capabilities.





This partnership also reflects the growing demand for drones in India, with the market projected to grow by approximately 17% by 2029 due to increased applications in defence, homeland security, disaster management, and industrial sectors.





