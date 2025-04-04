



Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav of the Indian Air Force displayed extraordinary bravery during the tragic crash of a Jaguar fighter jet near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 2, 2025.





The 28-year-old pilot, hailing from Rewari, Haryana, was on a routine night training mission when the aircraft encountered a critical technical malfunction shortly after take-off from Jamnagar Air Force Station.





Faced with an inevitable crash, Siddharth steered the jet away from densely populated areas, ensuring civilian safety. In his final moments, he ejected his fellow pilot, Manoj Kumar Singh, saving his life.





Tragically, Siddharth was unable to escape and lost his life when the jet crashed into an open field in Suvarda village, approximately 12 km from Jamnagar city. The aircraft burst into flames upon impact, and local villagers rushed to assist the injured pilot and inform authorities.





Siddharth came from a family with a proud military tradition—his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all served in the armed forces. He joined the Indian Air Force after passing the NDA exam in 2016 and was promoted to Flight Lieutenant two years ago. His recent engagement on March 23 added a poignant layer to his untimely demise; his wedding was scheduled for November.





The loss of Siddharth has deeply affected his family and community. His father, Sushil Yadav, a retired Air Force personnel, expressed pride in his son's courage and sacrifice. Siddharth's body is expected to reach Rewari for final rites with full military honours.





